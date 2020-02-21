Kremlin says no firm agreement on oil supplies to Belarus
Russia and Belarus have not reached any firm agreement on the terms of oil supplies to Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call on Friday. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had offered to compensate Minsk for budget losses arising from changes to Russian oil taxation. Lukashenko also said Moscow was ready to keep oil supply terms at last year's level.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
