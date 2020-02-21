Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Communal" parties leading divisive agenda against India: BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 16:43 IST
"Communal" parties leading divisive agenda against India: BJP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The BJP on Friday condemned an AIMIM leader's purported controversial remarks and pro-Pakistan slogans by a woman during anti-CAA events and alleged that the Congress, AIMIM, TRS, TMC, and the Left were leading a divisive agenda against India. BJP's Telangana chief spokesperson K KrishnaSagarRao demanded that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi make its stand clear on pro-Pakistan slogans being raised at an AIMIM meeting.

"A woman shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' and (AIMIM leader) Waris Pathan's statements clearly establish the real agenda behind anti-CAA protests led by these parties. Under the guise of opposing CAA, these opportunists, communal parties are leading a divisive agenda against India," Rao told a press conference here.

Addressing an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally at Kalaburagi in North Karnataka on February 16, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan purportedly said 15 crores Muslims can prove to be heavy on the other 100 crores. Amulya Leona, a woman, on Thursday raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans at an anti-CAA meeting in Bengaluru in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who denounced her action.

The BJP leader wanted to know why Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not condemned the statements made by Waris Pathan and the pro-Pakistan slogans at the AIMIM organized meeting. He said the "duplicity and hypocrisy" of these parties along with many self-proclaimed secular watchdogs were exposed with their "conspicuous silence" on the statements made by the AIMIM leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Coal allocation for spot e-auction declines by 8.19 pc in Apr-Jan

State-owned Coal India Ltd allocated 24.87 million tonnes of dry fuel for the spot electronic auction e-auction during April-January, down by 8.19 per cent over the same period of last year. Coal India CIL had allocated 27.09 million tonne ...

Woman admits plotting to bomb St Paul's cathedral in London

A woman has pleaded guilty to two terrorism offenses, including scoping out St Pauls cathedral in London as a possible bomb target, police said on Friday. Safiyya Shaikh, 36, of Hayes, west London, has been remanded in custody ahead of sent...

Motor racing-Bottas close to record pace, Ferrari suffer engine problem

Valtteri Bottas lapped close to record pace as he put Formula One champions Mercedes back on top of the testing timesheets on Friday, but Ferrari suffered an engine problem.The Finn, whose team mate Lewis Hamilton is aiming to equal Michael...

ATK look to continue domination over Bengaluru in ISL

Former champions ATK would look to continue their domination over Bengaluru FC when they take on the title holders in their return Hero Indian Super League match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday. The Kolkata outfit beat Benga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020