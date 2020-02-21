"Communal" parties leading divisive agenda against India: BJP

The BJP on Friday condemned an AIMIM leader's purported controversial remarks and pro-Pakistan slogans by a woman during anti-CAA events and alleged that the Congress, AIMIM, TRS, TMC, and the Left were leading a divisive agenda against India. BJP's Telangana chief spokesperson K KrishnaSagarRao demanded that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi make its stand clear on pro-Pakistan slogans being raised at an AIMIM meeting.

"A woman shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' and (AIMIM leader) Waris Pathan's statements clearly establish the real agenda behind anti-CAA protests led by these parties. Under the guise of opposing CAA, these opportunists, communal parties are leading a divisive agenda against India," Rao told a press conference here.

Addressing an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally at Kalaburagi in North Karnataka on February 16, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan purportedly said 15 crores Muslims can prove to be heavy on the other 100 crores. Amulya Leona, a woman, on Thursday raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans at an anti-CAA meeting in Bengaluru in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who denounced her action.

The BJP leader wanted to know why Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not condemned the statements made by Waris Pathan and the pro-Pakistan slogans at the AIMIM organized meeting. He said the "duplicity and hypocrisy" of these parties along with many self-proclaimed secular watchdogs were exposed with their "conspicuous silence" on the statements made by the AIMIM leader.

