Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIMIM to seek explanation from Pathan over his remarks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 18:43 IST
AIMIM to seek explanation from Pathan over his remarks

The All India Majlis-e- Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) will seek explanation from its

leader Waris Pathan over his alleged '15 crore Muslims can be heavy on 100 crore' remark he recently made in Karnataka, a

party leader said here on Friday. Pathan had made the purported remarks while addressing

an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) rally at Kalaburagi in North Karnataka on February 16.

"We have to move together. We have to take Azadi (freedom), things that we don't get by asking, we have to take

it by force, remember it...(We may be) 15 crore, but are heavy on 100 (crore), remember it," Pathan can be heard purportedly

saying in a video of his speech that has gone viral. Talking to reporters here, AIMIM's Maharashtra unit

chief and Aurangabad MP Imtiyaz Jaleel said, "Our party does not support the statement made by Waris Pathan. The party will

seek an explanation from him over the remarks." "If needed, we will come out with a set of dos and

don'ts for the party workers to be while giving speech," he said.

"BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Yogi Adityanath had also given some hateful statements, but none questioned them

about it," Jaleel added. On Thursday, a young woman had raised "Pakistan

Zindabad" slogan in Bengaluru during a protest against CAA, NRC and NPR, where AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was also

present. Owaisi had denounced her action. Talking about the incident, Jaleel said, "That event

was not organised by the AIMIM. It was organised by JD(S) and leaders of all parties were there. Asaduddin Owaisi stopped

the woman and also condemned her act. But it is being projected that it was AIMIM's stage."

Meanwhile, the BJP and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) held protests in Aurangabad

against Pathan, seeking stern action against him. The BJP protested in Gulmandi area and burnt an effigy

of Pathan. "Waris Pathan has hurt the feelings of 100 crore

people. He has tried to divide the people of the country. The state government should take action against him and send him

out of Mumbai," BJP MLA Atul Save said. The MNS took out a symbolic funeral procession of

Pathan and raised slogans against the AIMIM. "The language of Waris Pathan was disgusting. He

should be banned from giving public speeches in the state and also be arrested," MNS lader Prakash Mahajan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Railways to launch Delhi-Doon Tejas Express

The Railway Ministry has agreed to launch a Tejas Express train equipped with modern onboard facilities between Delhi and Dehradun via Haridwar. An agreement in principle to start a Tejas Express train between Delhi-Haridwar-Dehradun has be...

ED files charge sheet against corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar diverted Rs 90.72 crore received from French aerospace company Airbus SAS and UK-based arms manufacturer MBDA for non-mandated purposes by booking bogus expenditures in his NGOs books of account through forg...

Man held with US currency worth Rs 1.5-cr at Delhi airport

A Bangkok-bound passenger has been apprehended at Delhi airport for allegedly carrying US currency worth over Rs 1.5 crore in an unauthorised manner, officials said on Friday. Mohammed Ansarudeen A Jalaludeen was intercepted on Thursday eve...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to fall again as coronavirus spreads beyond China

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Friday as a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and elsewhere sent investors scrambling for safer assets such as gold and government bonds. The risk-off mood was exacerbated by data showing Japans...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020