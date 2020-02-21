Mumbai: BJP protests against Waris Pathan''s remarks
The Mumbai South unit of the BJP on Friday staged a protest in Byculla in the metropolis
against AIMIM leader and former MLA Waris Pathan for his statement that 15 crore Muslims are more than a match for the
country's 100 crore Hindus. Pathan has been widely condemned for reportedly
stating that "15 crore hain lekin 100 crore pe bhari hain". He purportedly made these comments while addressing an
anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Kalaburagi in north Karnataka on February 16. The AIMIM leader has claimed he was
quoted out of context. The BJP protest march from Byculla railway station to
the local police station was led by the party's south Mumbai chief Sharad Chintankar and Colaba MLA Rahul Narvekar.
Chintankar said the party submitted a memorandum to the police demanding registration of an FIR against Pathan.
