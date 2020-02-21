Iran extends voting in election by two hours due to 'rush of voters'- TV

Iran extended voting by two hours on Friday because of a "rush of voters" in the parliamentary election, state television reported.

"Polling hours have been extended by two hours until 8 p.m. (1630 GMT)," state TV quoted the Interior Ministry as saying.

