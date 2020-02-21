Left Menu
Development News Edition

Owaisi and Pathan should not be given much importance, says Mahendra Nath Pandey

Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Friday said that AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi should not be given much importance.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 20:28 IST
Owaisi and Pathan should not be given much importance, says Mahendra Nath Pandey
Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey speaking to ANI on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Friday said that AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi should not be given much importance. "Much importance must not be given to such a leader who is influential in a small part of the city. The reason being that it sends a wrong message to the youth," said Pandey while talking to ANI.

Pandey said that the media should also discourage leaders like AIMIM's Waris Pathan. "Such people should be discouraged, and the media must not pay attention to such people," he said.

Pathan, while addressing an anti-CAA rally had said, "Time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crores but can dominate over 100 crores." On Thursday a girl identified as Amulya raised the Pro-Pakistani slogan at a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) organized by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Bengaluru. She has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

FATF continues Pak in 'Grey List', warns of action if it fails to check terror funding

Global terror financing watchdog FATF on Friday decided to retain Pakistan in its Grey List and warned the country of stern action if it fails to prosecute and penalise those involved in terror funding emanating from its jurisdiction. The d...

FOREX-Dollar slips as data disappoints; yen rebounds on safe-haven demand

The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Friday after a survey of purchasing managers showed U.S. business activity in the manufacturing and services sectors stalled in February as companies have grown increasingly concerned about the coron...

UPDATE 2-Global watchdog keeps Pakistan on terrorism financing "grey list"

Pakistan won an extra four months to meet international anti-terrorism financing norms on Friday when a global dirty money watchdog decided to keep the country off its blacklist for now. After Pakistan missed multiple previous deadlines, th...

None affected by corona virus in Tripura : Health department

Tripura health department is maintaining a close vigil of those who have returned from thecorona virus affected countries and have asked them to go for medical check ups in government hospitals, a statement issuedby it said on Friday. The d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020