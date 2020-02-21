Raid on Kerala''s former Minister a revenge game: Oppn Leader
Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 21 (PTI): The vigilance raid on former Congress minister and MLA V S Shivakumar was a
political revenge game of the Kerala government, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said on Friday.
The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Thursday conducted the raid on the residence of former health
minister Shivakumar here in connection with a disproportionate assets case against him.
Chennithala alleged that the raid was the diversionary tactics of the state government to take the
attention away from corruption in the police force. "This case and raid were part of the diversionary
tactics of the state government to take the attention away from the rampant corruption in the police force as was pointed
out by the CAG. Neither the government nor the chief minister has uttered a single word about the findings in the CAG
report," Chennithala said in a press release. The raid happened a day after the Vigilance special
cell had filed an FIR against the Congress leader naming him as the first accused in the case in which some of his personal
staff were also involved. The case was registered when Shivakumar was the
minister in the previous Oommen Chandy-led UDF government. Shivakumar was named the prime accused after the
anti-corruption watchdog claimed that he amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income, under the
names of his staff. Chennithala said the matter was earlier investigated
and was found that it carried no merit. "The Congress party and the United Democratic Front
will fight this case legally and politically," Chennithala said.
The raid, which started an Thursday at 8 AM ended after 11 PM and the vigilance officials have not disclosed the
details of the raid. The raid was also conducted at the close aides of
Shivakumar, who are co-accused in the case - M Rajendran, Shaiju Haran and advocate M S Harikumar.
Meanwhile, Shivakumar, who met media on Friday, said the vigilance team failed to find any evidence against him.
"They failed to find anything even after searching for over 14 hours. This was an attempt to tarnish the image
of public workers like me," Shivakumar said. Last week, the state government had given permission
to VACB to register a case against senior Congress legislator based on a complaint that he has assets disproportionate to
his known sources of income. The VACB had earlier conducted an investigation
based on the complaint against Shivakumar but had found nothing incriminating against him.
However, the Vigilance had filed a report seeking a detailed investigation into the charges.
The opposition Congress had alleged that the FIR was to divert the attention of the public from the CAG report
which indicted the government, pointing at gross irregularities in funds utilisation.
Shivakumar had earlier said that the government was settling political scores by registering an FIR against him.
PTI RRT NVG NVG
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Venezuelan opposition head meets Trump in show of US support
Opposition questions Speaker for approving MLA Rohan Khaunte's arrest
Opposition stages walkout from Kerala Assembly
Opposition sees people as 'Muslims of India', for us everyone an India: PM Modi
Rajya Sahba adopts motion of thanks to President's Address, opposition stages walkout