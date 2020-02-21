Turkey's Erdogan tells Russia's Putin it's necessary to control Syrian government in Idlib
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the necessity to control Syrian government forces and halt a humanitarian crisis in Syria's Idlib region during a phone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin, the Turkish presidency said on Friday.
It said Erdogan also told Putin that full implementation of an agreement reached in Sochi, Russia in 2018 would bring an end to fighting in the rebel-controlled area.
The presidency's readout of the phone call did not cite any new deal between the two countries on developments in Syria.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Syrian
- Turkish
- Russia
- Idlib
- Vladimir Putin
- Sochi
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Syrian air defences intercept Israeli missiles
Writers from Russia to attend three-day Kolkata literary meet
UPDATE 2-Syrian air defences intercept Israeli missiles -state media
Turkey says it expects Russia to immediately stop Syrian govt attacks in Idlib
Kremlin: militant attacks come from Turkish zone of Syria's Idlib