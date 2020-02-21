Will seek legal opinion for Elgar Parishad, Koregaon Bhima
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said the previous government in the
state termed those opposed to their policies as 'urban Naxals' and foisted cases against intellectuals, poets and thinkers.
He said the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi would set up a special investigation team (SIT), as demanded by NCP chief
Sharad Pawar, to probe the Koregoan Bhima and Elgar Parishad cases, the latter now being investigated by the federal
National Investigation Agency (NIA). Addressing a press conference here, Deshmukh said
legal opinion was being sought for the setting up of the SIT. PTI COR CLS
