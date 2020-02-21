Putin, Erdogan agree by phone to intensify talks on Syria
The Kremlin said on Friday President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan had agreed in a phone call to intensify talks on Syria's Idlib region to reduce tensions and implement a ceasefire.
The presidents also discussed the conflict in Libya, the Kremlin said in a statement.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Kremlin
- Syria
- Idlib
- Libya
