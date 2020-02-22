Left Menu
Bloomberg says 3 women can be released from NDAs

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 04:39 IST
Mike Bloomberg said Friday he'd free three women from confidentiality agreements that bar them from speaking publicly about sexual harassment or discrimination suits filed against him over the last three decades. The billionaire former mayor of New York also said his company, Bloomberg LP, will no longer use such agreements "to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward."

His remarks come after days of intense scrutiny over the treatment of women at the company he's led for three decades, and amid pressure from Democratic presidential rival Elizabeth Warren to allow the women to share their claims publicly. Bloomberg didn't automatically revoke the agreements, but told the women to contact the company if they would like to be released.

The three agreements he's willing to open up relate specifically to comments he's alleged to have made. His company reportedly faced nearly 40 lawsuits involving 65 plaintiffs between 1996 and 2016, though it's unclear how many relate to sexual harassment or discrimination.

At Wednesday's debate, Bloomberg called such nondisclosure agreements "consensual" and said women who complained "didn't like a joke I told." The remarks were viewed by some as out-of-touch with the post-#MeToo era, which has prompted far more serious scrutiny of sexual harassment and innuendo by men in the workplace. Bloomberg is one of the country's richest men, worth an estimated USD 60 billion.

It was the first time Bloomberg was truly put on the spot in an otherwise choreographed campaign, where he's been promoting his message via television advertising and scripted speeches rather than debates and town halls with voters. Bloomberg said in a statement he'd done "a lot of reflecting on this issue over the past few days."

"I recognize that NDAs, particularly when they are used in the context of sexual harassment and sexual assault, promote a culture of silence in the workplace and contribute to a culture of women not feeling safe or supported," it continued. Bloomberg's allies and campaign staff have defended him against allegations he is sexist or treats women poorly, and he's touted his company as a friendly workplace for women.

On Friday he said his company would undertake a review of its policies on equal pay and promotion, sexual harassment and discrimination and the use of "other legal tools" that prevent cultural change. He also pledged to push policies if elected president that expand access to childcare and reproductive health and guarantee 12 weeks of paid leave.

"I will be a leader whom women can trust," he said.

