Following are the top stories at 1230 hours:

NATION:

DEL7 CHINA-LD DELAY 'China delaying permission to India to send flight carrying relief materials to Wuhan'

New Delhi: China is delaying grant of clearance to India's proposal to send an Indian Air Force flight to carry relief material for people affected by coronavirus in the neighbouring country and bring back Indians from its city of Wuhan, official sources said Saturday.

DEL9 TRUMP-MODI-TAJ Modi unlikely to visit Taj Mahal with Trump: sources

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to accompany US President Donald Trump and his family members during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday, official sources said.

LGD10 LD JUDICIAL CONFERENCE PM Modi hails judiciary for striking balance between development & environment protection

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday hailed the Indian judiciary for redefining environmental jurisprudence to strike a balance between development and ecological protection.

DEL1 JK-ENCOUNTER Two LeT militants killed in Anantnag

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

DEL5 UP-GOLD Around 3,000 tonnes gold deposits found in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP): The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has discovered gold deposits estimated to be around 3,000 tonnes and worth Rs 12 lakh crore in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, almost five times India's current reserve of the yellow metal.

MDS1 AP-LANDS-SIT SIT to probe into "irregularities" in Amaravati capital region during TDP rule

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has formed a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities, particularly land deals in the Amaravati capital region, during the previous Telugu Desam Party regime.

BOM1 MH-PATHAN-VYAS Remember what happened in Gujarat: BJP MLC to Pathan

Nagpur: Hitting out at AIMIM leader Waris Pathan over his '15 crore Muslims can be heavy on 100 crore' remark, Maharashtra BJP legislator Girish Vyas has said he should remember what happened in Gujarat.

LEGAL:

LGD3 DL-JUDICIAL CONFERENCE Terrorists, corrupt have no right to privacy: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said terrorists and corrupt people have "no right to privacy" and such persons should not be allowed to abuse the system.

FOREIGN:

FGN15 US-INDIA-LD RELIGION Trump will raise issue of religious freedom with Modi: White House

Washington: President Donald Trump will raise the issue of religious freedom with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to India next week, the White House said, noting that the US has great respect for India's democratic traditions and institutions and will continue to encourage it to uphold those values.

FGN17 US-INDIA-LD PAK Pak must crack down on terrorists for successful dialogue with India: White House

Washington: US President Donald Trump is encouraging a reduction in tensions between India and Pakistan, the White House said on Friday, emphasising that any successful dialogue between the two neighbours would be possible only if Pakistan cracks down on terrorists and extremists on its territory.

SPORTS:

SPF34 SPO-CRI-LD IND Ishant sizzles, Williamson dazzles on an intriguing second day

Wellington: Ishant Sharma's lion-hearted bowling effort met its match in Kane Williamson's elegance as New Zealand ended an attritional second day of the opening Test against India with a slight upper-hand, here on Saturday.

