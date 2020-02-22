Digest for domestic stories for week Feb 15 - Feb 21, 2020

Saturday New Delhi: Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Saturday said it is assessing the amount that can be paid towards AGR dues, even as it flagged concerns over the continuation of its business.

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar on Saturday issued the first notification for conducting an eight-phase by-election for panchayat polls to elect 12,650 sarpanches and panches, an official spokesman said here. New Delhi: A total of 406 people, who are housed at a quarantine facility of the ITBP after being brought back from China due to coronavirus outbreak there, may be released next week if their final samples turn out to be negative, officials said on Saturday.

Sunday New Delhi: India on Sunday flatly rejected UN chief Antonio Guterres's offer of mediation on Kashmir and said the real issue needed to be addressed is to vacate territories "illegally and forcibly" occupied by Pakistan.

New Delhi: Setting his government's roadmap for Delhi's development after being sworn in as chief minister for the third time, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "blessings" and reached out to rival parties, while noting that the country is discussing new kind of "politics of work and performance" after his party's win. New Delhi: Two months after the alleged police brutality at the Jamia Millia Islamia, a new video has emerged purportedly showing paramilitary and police personnel thrashing students in the library on December 15, drawing sharp reactions from several quarters, including the Congress.

Monday New Delhi: The Supreme Court's appointment of two interlocutors to persuade the Shaheen Bagh protesters to move to another venue brought a little disappointment to the demonstrators though many of them believe there is finally an avenue to talk to the government about their dissent.

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has named Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra as his nominee for the proposed Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir. New Delhi: In a landmark victory for gender equality, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed permanent commission to all women officers in the Army, paving the way for them to get command postings and parity with male counterparts in promotions, ranks, benefits and pensions.

Tuesday New Delhi/Gurgaon: All 248 people at an Army camp in Manesar and another batch of 100 at an ITBP facility, quarantined at these two places after being evacuated from coronavirus-hit Wuhan earlier this month, were discharged on Tuesday, officials said, even as more Indians will be brought back from China by an IAF aircraft.

Jammu: The bypolls to panchayats scheduled from March 5 in Jammu and Kashmir has been postponed due to security reasons, J&K Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar said on Tuesday. New Delhi: In the seven months since the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, Jammu and Kashmir has grappled with an economic, psychological and emotional crisis, Iltija Mufti, daughter of incarcerated former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, said on Tuesday.

Wednesday New Delhi: In a sharp attack on the Modi government over the state of the economy, former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday said the current dispensation does not acknowledge the word "slowdown", and the real danger is that if problems are not recognised, then finding credible answers to take corrective action is unlikely.

New Delhi: There were tears and defiance too as the women of Shaheen Bagh poured their hearts out to the two Supreme Court appointed interlocutors on Wednesday, the first attempt to reach out to those sitting in protest against the citizenship amendment legislation for more than two months. New Delhi: US President Donald Trump and his delegation will be treated to India's rich and diverse cultural heritage during his visit to Ahmedabad in a manner that has few parallels in the country or elsewhere, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday.

Thursday New Delhi: The aircraft India is sending to Wuhan with medical supplies will evacuate about 100 Indians from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

New Delhi: India on Thursday sought to downplay American President Donald Trump's remarks that New Delhi is not treating the US "very well" on the trade front, insisting that it was important to understand the context in which he made the comments. New Delhi: India and the US are eyeing to sign around five pacts providing for cooperation in areas of intellectual property rights, trade facilitation and homeland security during President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India next week, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

Friday New Delhi: The Shaheen Bagh protesters told the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors on Friday that if the road parallel to the anti-CAA protest site was opened, the apex court should pass an order ensuring their security.

New Delhi: No one needs to fear about the CAA as it is not meant for throwing anyone out of the country, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Friday, after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. New Delhi: Global terror financing watchdog FATF on Friday decided to retain Pakistan in its 'Grey List' and warned the country of stern action if it fails to prosecute and penalise those involved in terror funding emanating from its jurisdiction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.