BJP leader questions Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's 'reluctance' in hailing Shivaji

BJP leader Ram Kadam on Saturday questioned the silence of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in a video in which all the ministers of Maharashtra government are hailing Maratha warrior Shivaji Maharaj but Malik is apparently silent. "All the ministers were hailing Shivaji Maharaj, why was Nawab Malik was silent? Why can't he raise 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Zindabad' slogan? The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has to explain why their leaders are silent, why Shivaji Maharaj's name is not coming on his tongue, who is stopping him to cheer in the name of Shivaji Maharaj?" Kadam said while speaking to ANI.

Kadam also tweeted the said video and asked the Shiv Sena to clear its stand on Malik's silence. He said: "Shiv Sena is having an alliance with NCP. Shiv Sena will also have to clarify its stand that why a minister of their government is not taking the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. What is the reason behind his silence?"

The NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena have formed a coalition government in Maharashtra. (ANI)

