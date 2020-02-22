NDA will win Bihar polls under Nitish leadership: JP Nadda

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar will definitely win the Bihar polls, said Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday during his meeting with the party workers in Patna. "The NDA government has changed the face of Bihar in the past 5 years and the election to be held in November will also be fought under Nitish Kumar's leadership," Nadda said in his speech to motivate the party workers for the Bihar elections that are scheduled be held later this year.

He also said that in order to make the NDA-win possible "the party workers need to give their 100 percent dedication during the election campaign." The comments of the BJP chief assume significance as Bihar's 243-member Legislative Assembly is scheduled to go for polls later this year. "One should remember that it is a privilege to work for a party which works on ideology and we will definitely win this election," the BJP chief added.

Earlier today, the BJP president in a public gathering had said "Jawaharlal Nehru and Mrs (Indira) Gandhi each got the majority twice in the Centre. Rajeev Gandhi came to power with a majority once but they could not abrogate Article 370." He said that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government that came to power with 303 MPs in May and abrogated Article 370 in August.

JP Nadda is slated to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in his one-day tour in the state. (ANI)

