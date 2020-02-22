Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on March 7

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on March 7, where he will offer prayers to Lord Ram to mark the completion of 100 days of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him. In a tweet, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Thackeray will offer prayers to Lord Ram in the afternoon and participate in the 'maha aarti' on the banks of river Sarayu in the evening.

Raut urged the Shiv Sainik to participate in the "historic event" in large numbers. This will be Thackeray's first visit to Ayodhya after becoming the state chief minister. He was sworn in as the CM on November 28, 2019. During his visit to Delhi on Friday, Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP veteran L K Advani, and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. It was his first visit to the national capital after becoming the CM.

