Ram Sena man announces Rs 10 L bounty for killing Amulya

  • PTI
  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 20:04 IST
  • Created: 22-02-2020 20:00 IST
An activist of the right-wing group Sri Ram Sena has announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh for killing Amulya Leona who shouted pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA event here recently. In video footage, the activist Sanjeev Maradi is heard asking the government not to release the woman or else he will kill her.

Maradi is heard saying "The state and the central government should not release her under any circumstances. If she is released, we will kill her in an encounter," Maradi is heard saying at a protest rally organized by the outfit in Ballari against Amulya Leona on Saturday. "We on behalf of Sri Ram Sena will give a bounty of Rs 10 lakh to the person who kills her," he added. Ballari Superintendent of Police C K Baba said he has not seen the video or heard about any such "announcements." "Let me go through it. I haven't seen what he has said. I will have a look..," the official added.

At an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act event in the city on Thursday, Amulya Leona, who has been arrested on sedition charges and remanded to judicial custody, had raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan thrice in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who denounced her act.

