Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huge billboards greeting Trump put up in Agra ahead of his visit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agra
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 21:42 IST
Huge billboards greeting Trump put up in Agra ahead of his visit

Massive billboards greeting US President Donald Trump ahead of his India visit and reflecting the bonhomie between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have come up in Agra, which is on the itinerary of the American leader. From streets near the airport to public squares in the vicinity of the Taj Mahal, the billboards have added to the air of excitement in Agra that is eagerly expecting the arrival of Trump, who will be in the city for a couple of hours.

Trump's convoy route from the airport to the Taj Mahal is about 13 km and along the way thousands of artistes will welcome him with special performances. On the famous Mall Road, which falls on the route, one hoarding reads 'His Excellency Donald J Trump, President of the United States of America, Heartiest Welcome to the Land of Krishna'.

It is accompanied with an image of Trump standing next to Prime Minister Modi. Another billboard features the two leaders shaking hands and bears the message 'Welcome to the Land of Holy Rivers Yamuna and Ganga'.

Yet another one on the route says 'Welcome to the Land of Rich Heritage of Art and Craft'. Trump is slated to arrive in Agra on Monday evening after jointly attending with Modi the mega 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly built Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad earlier in the day.

The event has been named 'Namaste Trump' on the lines of the 'Howdy, Modi' programme organised in the US last year. Trump's daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a galaxy of top US officials will be part of the high-level delegation accompanying him during his visit to India on February 24 and 25.

The Agra administration is all geared up for the big day and preparations are in full swing to present the “best face of Agra”. Another billboard shows Trump and Modi shaking hands with the message 'Two great nations. One great friendship', 'Namaste Trump, February 24'.

Outside the Agra Cantonment station at the Atal Chowk, a banner on Trump's visit also greets people arriving in the city. In Agra, the Trump family will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before sunset. They will then leave for Delhi.

A huge billboard near the Taj Mahal complex carrying the image of Trump and his wife reads 'His Excellency Donald J Trump, President of the United States of America, Her Excellency Melania Trump First Lady of the United States of America, Welcoming you on behalf of the 1350 million people of India'. Another one says, 'His Excellency Donald J Trump, President of the United States of America', welcome to the land of immense opportunities for investment'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Mobile phones seized from four Madhyamik examinees

Mobile phones were seized from four Madhyamik examinees on the fourth day of class 10board examinations on Saturday, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said.The students will not be allowed to sit for the remaining exams, the Boar...

Rapid changes should be based on logic, equitable justice: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the rapid changes happening in the third decade of the 21st century should be based on logic and equitable justice. Prime Minister Modi, who was addressing the International Judicial Conference ...

White Sox sign LHP Bummer to 5-year, $16M deal

The Chicago White Sox agreed to terms on a five-year, 16 million contract with left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer on Saturday. The contract includes two club options that could extend the deal through the 2026 season.Bummer will receive 1 mi...

WRAPUP 3-Buffett defends stock investments, which fueled record Berkshire profit

Warren Buffett on Saturday forcefully defended Berkshire Hathaway Incs decision to invest heavily in stocks of companies such as Apple Inc as he labors through a four-year drought since his last major acquisition of a company. In his widely...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020