Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong to have seat-sharing formula with LF for Bengal civic

  • PTI
  • |
  • Malda
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 16:35 IST
Cong to have seat-sharing formula with LF for Bengal civic

WBPCC president Somen Mitra on Sunday said the Congress will have a seat-sharing

arrangement with the Left Front for the West Bengal civic polls but will not form an alliance with it.

Going by the formula, the Congress and the Left Front constituents will field their candidates from their respective

strongholds, Mitra told reporters here. Reacting to Mitra's remarks, CPI(M) legislature party

leader Sujan Chakraborty told PTI in Kolkata, "We have always called for putting up a joint fight to defeat both the BJP and

the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal." Mentioning that the State Election Commission (SEC)

should ensure that civic elections are held in a free and fair manner, Mitra said, the Congress is in favour of using

electronic voting machines and not ballot papers for the civic polls.

The grand old party has no problems about the timing of the polls, the WBPCC president said.

However, the dates should be fixed with due consideration about the schedule of different board exams,

he said. "We have conveyed our stand to the SEC," Mitra said.

The state secondary board exam which started on February 18 will end on February 27. The higher secondary

examination will be held between March 12 to March 27. Restrictions are in place on the use of loudspeakers

due to the examinations. The state BJP had urged the state election

commissioner to be given "ample time" to campaign for the municipal polls as the state board exams will continue till

the end of March. The elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and

107 other civic bodies of the state are likely to be held in mid-April, official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran says 43 infected with coronavirus, eight dead - official

Iran has confirmed 15 new cases of the new coronavirus, taking the total to 43 with a death toll of eight. Most of the infections have been in the Shiite Muslim holy city of Qom.The virus came from China to Qom city. A Merchant from Qom who...

POCSO cells in Bihar schools to hear sexual harassment

Schools in Bihar would soon have POCSO cells to hear complaints of sexual misconduct andexploitation, a government official said here on Sunday. Bihar Education Project Council, an organizationdedicated to achieving Universal Elementary Edu...

Billboards hailing Indo-US ties dominate Ahmedabad skyline

The worlds oldest democracy meets the worlds largest democracy is how some of thebillboards describe US President Donald Trumps visit to Ahmedabad on Monday.Some billboards put up in the city also hail the Indo-US relations while conveying ...

UPDATE 5-S.Korea on highest alert against coronavirus as virus cases soar

South Korea raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level on Sunday as confirmed coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 602 and the death toll rose to five.More than half the new cases are linked to a church in the southeaste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020