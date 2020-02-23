Left Menu
Badals 'hand-in glove' with Amarinder Singh: Dhindsa

  PTI
  Sangrur
  23-02-2020
  • Created: 23-02-2020 18:28 IST
Rebel Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Sunday accused the Badal family of being "hand in glove" with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, saying their business interests "remained unaffected" despite the Congress being in power in the state. Dhindsa appeared to to be responding to the allegations by Akali Dal leaders that he and his son Parminder Singh Dhindsa were being used as "pawns" by the CM and Congress to “weaken” the SAD.

The Dhindsas were expelled by the Akali Dal for alleged anti-party activities on February 3. On Sunday, they held a massive "Save Punjab, Save Panth" rally on their home turf in Sangrur.

The rally was attended by  SAD (Taksali) leaders Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, Sewa Singh Sekhwan, SAD (1920) leader Ravi Inder Singh, former MP Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, former Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh, former president of Delhi Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Manjit Singh GK and former Akal Takht Jathedar Ranjit Singh. Dhindsa and other leaders lashed out the Badal family, accusing them of "damaging" the Akali Dal.

"Everybody knows Captain Amarinder Singh and Badal family are hand-in glove. Everything is going on as it is," Dhindsa said. "I want to ask them (Akalis) how many Congressmen have come here today. Who are Congressmen? The whole world knows Sukhbir Singh Badal is in cahoots with Captain Amarinder Singh. Nobody stops his (Sukhbir) bus and their buses are plying without permits as usual. Nobody touched their cable business even today,” alleged Dhindsa, adding their business remained unaffected.

The Akalis only make statements against the Congress but "we will fight them," he said. Referring to SAD's February 2 rally in Sangrur, Dhindsa claimed the Akalis said they organised the rally against the Congress government. "Did they speak against Congress? They spoke only against Dhindsa family. From this, it was clear who is with Congress," he said.

Dhindsa said the size of his rally was "much bigger" than the SAD's. "Sukhbir you come here and see and this gathering is enough to break your arrogance," said Dhindsa, a Rajya Sabha member.

On February 2, the SAD leadership accused the Dhindsas of "backstabbing" the party. Dhindsa had rebelled against the Akali Dal leadership in a bid to "liberate" the SAD from the Badal family and "revive its lost glory". He joined hands with SAD splinter groups, including the SAD (Taksali).

His son too followed him.

