Ramvir Bidhuri to be Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly

BJP's Badarpur MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri was on Monday unanimously appointed by the party as the Leader of Opposition in the 7th Delhi Assembly. Bidhuri's name was announced at the Delhi BJP office by Saroj Pandey, party's national general secretary and central observer, in presence of Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari, said Delhi BJP media relations head Neelkant Bakshi.

Bidhuri's name as Leader of Opposition was proposed by Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta. Gupta was Leader of Opposition in the previous Assembly, he said.

The BJP won 8 seats in the Assembly polls held earlier this month. The newly elected MLAs will be administered oath in the first meeting of the new House later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

