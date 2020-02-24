Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hum Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hai: Trump tweets in Hindi ahead of arrival

US President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted in Hindi to express his excitement about his India visit moments before his arrival in Ahmedabad.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 10:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 10:57 IST
Hum Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hai: Trump tweets in Hindi ahead of arrival
US President Donald Trump (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted in Hindi to express his excitement about his India visit moments before his arrival in Ahmedabad. "Hum Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hain. Hum raste me hain, kuchh hi ghanton me hum sab milenge (We are excited to come to India. We are on the way, we will be meeting in some time from now)," the US President tweeted.

Earlier, Trump re-tweeted a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wherein he had mentioned that India looks forward to welcoming the US President. "India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad!" Modi had tweeted.

It is worth mentioning that the Prime Minister tweets in languages of different countries where he visits. The US President along with First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner are scheduled to arrive in Ahmedabad at 11:40 am, according to MEA.

Trump, along with his family and a ministerial delegation will be in India for around 36 hours. He along with the Prime Minister will be participating in a roadshow and address a huge gathering at the Motera Stadium, besides visiting the Sabarmati Ashram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

7 houses set on fire in TMC-BJP clash in Bengal

Seven houses, alleged to be of BJP supporters, have been vandalized and set on fire in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, police said on Monday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, a police officer said. The incident wa...

Djokovic laments Federer's absence in Dubai

Dubai, Feb 23 AFP Novak Djokovic admitted on Sunday he will miss injured rival Roger Federer as he prepares to begin his charge for the Dubai Championships. Swiss defending champion Federer was forced to withdraw after this week undergoing ...

Farm loan waiver: BJP stages protest in Vidhan Bhavan

Ahead of the commencement of Maharashtra Legislatures budget session, BJP legislatorsstaged a protest on the steps of the Vidhan Bhawan building here on Monday demanding complete loan waiver for farmers.They demanded that the Maharashtra Vi...

1 dead, 15 injured during Jallikattu event in Coimbatore

An owner of a bull died and 15 others were injured during a Jallikattu event here on Sunday. More than a thousand bulls from various states participated in Jallikattu event organised in Chettipalayam region of Coimbatore.Extensive security ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020