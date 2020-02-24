Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests in Jaffrabad are politically induced: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday said that the protests in Jaffrabad and other places are politically induced.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 13:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 13:03 IST
Protests in Jaffrabad are politically induced: Manoj Tiwari
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday said that the protests in Jaffrabad and other places are politically induced. "The anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters should avoid getting involved in some political induced activities as they might get into judicial problems," Manoj Tiwari told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Manoj Tiwari congratulated Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Badarpur, for getting appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly. "In a BJP meeting held today Ramvir Singh Bhiduri was appointed as the Leader of Legislative Party and Leader of Opposition. I congratulate him," saidManoj Tiwari.

Bhiduri has won the Badarpur seat for the fourth time. On Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that riots and protests against the CAA have occurred only in BJP ruled states, Tiwari said Uddhav Thackeray should not worry about situation in the country as "since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister not a single incident of the riot has happened." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Fruits, vegetables, eggs linked to risk of different stroke types: Study

Different types of food, including fruits and vegetables, are associated with risks of different types of stroke, according to a study that may lead to better dietary recommendations to protect against the deadly medical condition. Research...

AP CM launches scheme to provide financial assistance to students

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched yet another scheme named after him Jagananna Vasthi Deevena under which a financial assistance of Rs 2,300 crore would be provided to students pursuing various post-Intermediate course...

China will raise tolerance for banks' non-performing loans amid coronavirus outbreak

China will increase the tolerance for non-performing loans NPL for local branches of financial institutions and encourage them to write off some bad loans to lower the NPL ratio, an official said on Monday.Affected by the coronavirus outbre...

AAP MLA Ram Niwas Goel unanimously elected as speaker of Delhi Assembly for second consecutive term

AAP MLA Ram Niwas Goel unanimously elected as speaker of Delhi Assembly for second consecutive term....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020