Protests in Jaffrabad are politically induced: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday said that the protests in Jaffrabad and other places are politically induced. "The anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters should avoid getting involved in some political induced activities as they might get into judicial problems," Manoj Tiwari told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Manoj Tiwari congratulated Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Badarpur, for getting appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly. "In a BJP meeting held today Ramvir Singh Bhiduri was appointed as the Leader of Legislative Party and Leader of Opposition. I congratulate him," saidManoj Tiwari.

Bhiduri has won the Badarpur seat for the fourth time. On Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that riots and protests against the CAA have occurred only in BJP ruled states, Tiwari said Uddhav Thackeray should not worry about situation in the country as "since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister not a single incident of the riot has happened." (ANI)

