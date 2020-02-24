US President was happy to visit Sabarmati Ashram, says Trustee Kartikeya Sarabhai

US President Donald Trump was happy to visit the Sabarmati Ashram and he appreciated the simple lifestyle of Mahatma Gandhi, the Ashram's trustee Kartikeya Sarabhai said on Monday. "US President was happy to visit the Ashram. While leaving he said that it was a very peaceful experience and appreciated the simple living style of Mahatma Gandhi ji," Sarabhai told ANI.

"Several gifts, including Mahatama Gandhi ji's biography, a Charkha (spinning wheel) and a marble statue of three monkeys symbolising 'See No Evil, Speak No Evil and Hear No Evil' have been gifted to him," he said. US President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, during their visit to Sabarmati Ashram on Monday, were seen spinning the Charkha, which is closely associated with India's freedom struggle and Mahatma Gandhi.

With Mahatma Gandhi's famous hymn "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" playing in the backdrop, the US first couple were seen sitting beside each other, being assisted to operate the "Charkha". Upon arrival at the Ashram, the US President and the First Lady Melania Trump were welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump along with Prime Minister Modi also garlanded a photo of Mahatma Gandhi. Trump, who arrived here a short while ago, was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ahmedabad Airport with a hug. (ANI)

