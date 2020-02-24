Ram Niwas Goel unanimously elected speaker of Delhi Assembly

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Ram Niwas Goel was unanimously elected as the speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly for the second consecutive time on Monday. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia moved a proposal nominating the name of Goel for the post of Speaker.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is a good thing that Goel was unanimously elected by both ruling and opposition members of the House. Goel is an MLA from Shahdara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

