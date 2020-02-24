Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus-hit China postpones annual Parliament session for 1st time in decades: state media

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 14:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 14:55 IST
Coronavirus-hit China postpones annual Parliament session for 1st time in decades: state media
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

In an unprecedented move, China on Monday decided to postpone the annual session of Parliament due to coronavirus, state media reported as the country grapples with the deadly virus that has claimed over 2,500 lives. The ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) showcases its political clout in the annual Parliament session.

The country's top legislature, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), met here and approved a draft decision on postponing the NPC's annual session due to coronavirus. The third annual session of the 13th NPC, one of China's biggest political events, was originally planned to open on March 5 in Beijing, official media reported.

The death toll climbed to 2,592 with 150 new fatalities while the total number of confirmed cases increased to over 77,000, health officials said on Monday. Meanwhile, the China-World Health Organisation (WHO) joint expert team visited Hubei Province, the epicentre of the 'COVID-19' outbreak over the weekend to conduct field investigations, health officials said.

Moves were afoot since last week to put off both the NPC and the top advisory body Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which together have over 5,000 members in their ranks. The session lasts about two weeks.

The NPC is often regarded as a rubber stamp parliament for its routine approval of Communist Party proposals. The CPC considers the two sessions as significant political events to adopt its national agenda, including the annual budgets and formulate new laws.

According to the Constitution and relevant laws, the NPC meets once a year and is convened by the NPC Standing Committee. The decision to postpone the session is taken by the NPC Standing Committee. Chinese analysts have said that the postponement of the session is very unusual in the history of the Party, which has not been seen since the country's reform and opening-up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact

Some South Korean workers at Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor are staying home as a precautionary measure as corporate Korea scrambles to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from causing widespread disruption in its home market. The count...

Unidentified thieves loot Rs. 5.97 lakh from Allahabad bank in UP's Sonbhadra

Unidentified thieves looted Rs. 5.97 lakh from Allahabad Bank in Bhagavas Aurahi village in Ghorawal Police Station area in Sonbhadra district, Police said on Monday. The incident occurred last night.We received information about the robber...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sees no material impact from virus on U.S.-China trade deal - for now

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Reuters he does not expect the coronavirus outbreak to have a material impact on the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal, although that could change as more data becomes available in coming weeks. Finan...

Expelled Wall Street Journal reporters leave China after headline row

Beijing, Feb 24 AFP Two Wall Street Journal reporters left China on Monday after being expelled over a controversial headline in an op-ed that angered Beijing. Three reporters were ordered out of the country last week over what Beijing deem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020