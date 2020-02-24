Kejriwal congratulates Ram Niwas Goel for getting re-elected as Delhi Assembly Speaker

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday congratulated Aam Aadmi Party MLA Ram Niwas Goel for getting re-elected as Delhi Assembly Speaker.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "Congratulation and best wishes to Ram Niwas Goel for being elected as Delhi Assembly Speaker unanimously." During his first term, Goel served as the Assembly Speaker between 2015-2020.

The AAP had stormed to back to power in the Delhi earlier this month by securing 62 out of 70 seats in the Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.