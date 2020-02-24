Congress MLAs stage walkout from UP Assembly

Congress legislators staged a walkout from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday after alleging that they had not received satisfactory answers over farmers' issues raised by them. Congress leaders staged a walkout after Finance Minister in the UP Cabinet Suresh Kumar Khanna gave a reply over the issue of stray animals.

Replying to a question posed by state Congress chief and MLA Ajay Kumar Lallu about stray animals causing damage to crops, Khanna replied by saying, "In Uttar Pradesh, farmers are troubled as stray animals are brought in from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan through trucks." Moreover, Dairy Development minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary had also outrightly rejected any trouble being caused to farmers due to stray animals.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress leaders had staged a walkout from the Assembly over the issue of police using force against women protesters in Aligarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

