Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai censure debate to go on until Thursday; hundreds join protests

Thai censure debate to go on until Thursday; hundreds join protests
Image Credit: Twitter (@prayutofficial)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Hundreds of Thai students protested on Monday against the dissolution of the Future Forward Party.
  • Tensions remained high in Parliament as well as PM and cabinet ministers faced the wrath of Parliament.
  • A vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister and five other cabinet ministers is scheduled to take place on Friday.

Hundreds of Thai students protested on Monday against the dissolution of a popular opposition party as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and five cabinet ministers faced the first day of a censure debate in parliament.

Tension has been rising since Friday when the Constitutional Court dissolved the Future Forward Party, the third-largest party in parliament and a vocal critic of the military establishment, for taking loans from its founder. The court's decision sparked small protests around the country through the weekend and was widely condemned by democracy advocates.

Students at Chulalongkorn University in central Bangkok laid out a funeral wreath labeled "RIP Democracy" as hundreds gathered and made speeches condemning the court decision. Across the city, hundreds of more students gathered at Kasetsart University and chanted "Prayuth get out" in support of the censure motion.

The motion is likely to fail, in part because a ban on some Future Forward lawmakers increased Prayuth's coalition majority. But the public debate represents the fiercest criticism he has faced since he transitioned last year from military ruler to head of an elected government.

Prayuth, who first came to power in a 2014 military coup, is accused by the remaining opposition parties of coming to power through non-democratic means, ineffective administration, abuse of power, corruption, and trading favors for big businesses. "Prime Minister Prayuth ... allows corruption to thrive and uses the power of his position to benefit himself and others," Sompong Amornvivat, the leader of the Pheu Thai party and the opposition bloc, said during the opening of the censure debate.

The prime minister denied the allegations during the debate, which will continue until Thursday. A vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister and five other cabinet ministers is scheduled to take place on Friday.

On Sunday, the former spokeswoman of the Future Forward Party accused Prayuth's military junta of helping Malaysia's former government cover up a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal at sovereign fund 1Malaysia Developments Bhd.

Prayuth rejected the allegation and threaten to sue the spokeswoman, Pannika Wanich, who was among the Future Forward leaders barred from politics last Friday. "I told related agencies to investigate," Prayuth told reporters. "If there is anything that can be sued they will do so."

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Every nation has right to secure, controlled borders: Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that his government will always welcome newcomers who share values the country espouses and his government was working to ensure that anyone who threatens the security of our citizens is denied admis...

UPDATE 2-Three Gulf states, Iraq report first coronavirus cases, linked to Iran

Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Iraq on Monday recorded their first new coronavirus cases, all people who had been in Iran, which raised its toll from the disease to 12 dead and 61 infected.Omans health ministry said two Omani women were diagnos...

U.S. Supreme Court turns away religious bias claim against Walgreens

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to Walgreens, turning away an appeal by a fired former Florida employee of the pharmacy chain who asked not to work on Saturdays for religious reasons as a member of the Seventh-day Adventis...

UPDATE 3-Lesotho PM seeks immunity from charge of murdering first wife

Lesothos high court will rule on whether Prime Minister Thomas Thabane can claim immunity from a charge that he murdered his wife prior to marrying his present spouse, a lower court decided on Monday, in a case that has gripped the tiny sou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020