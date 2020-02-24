Oppn creates ruckus in Punjab assembly, forces 3 adjournments over DGP remarks

The Opposition on Monday repeatedly disrupted the Punjab assembly proceedings over police chief Dinkar Gupta's purported remarks on the Kartarpur corridor, seeking his removal. The Opposition, comprising the AAP, SAD and BJP members, created ruckus, repeatedly storming the Well of the House, jostling with marshals, who prevented them from going to the chair, and allegedly tampered with mikes of the assembly's official reporters, leading to three adjournments of the House.

The Opposition gave vent to their anger, seeking the government's explanation over DGP Gupta's purported remarks to a newspaper that Kartarpur corridor is prone to be for terror training by Pakistan to common men during their short stay across the border during their visits to the shrine. The Opposition members also raked up the allegation of a suspended DySP that Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu had “confessed to have harboured” two militants in early 1990s.

While DGP Gupta had regretted making the remark on the Kartarpur corridor, Minister Ashu had trashed the DySP's allegations. When the Question Hour began on the second day of the budget session here, the leader of opposition and AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema took to his feet, raking up the DGP's purported statement, while Akali leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon tried to speak about the DySP's allegations against the Punjab minister.

When Speaker asked the protesting members to let the proceedings continue, the Opposition legislators refused to listen and rushed to the Well of the House, raising slogans against the government and waiving placards and pictures of DGP Gupta and minister Ashu. As Opposition members refused to relent, Speaker K P Singh Rana adjourned the House for half an hour. He had to adjourn the House twice later amid the Opposition's refusal to let the House run smoothly.

