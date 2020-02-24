Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn creates ruckus in Punjab assembly, forces 3 adjournments over DGP remarks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 21:07 IST
Oppn creates ruckus in Punjab assembly, forces 3 adjournments over DGP remarks

The Opposition on Monday repeatedly disrupted the Punjab assembly proceedings over police chief Dinkar Gupta's purported remarks on the Kartarpur corridor, seeking his removal. The Opposition, comprising the AAP, SAD and BJP members, created ruckus, repeatedly storming the Well of the House, jostling with marshals, who prevented them from going to the chair, and allegedly tampered with mikes of the assembly's official reporters, leading to three adjournments of the House.

The Opposition gave vent to their anger, seeking the government's explanation over DGP Gupta's purported remarks to a newspaper that Kartarpur corridor is prone to be for terror training by Pakistan to common men during their short stay across the border during their visits to the shrine. The Opposition members also raked up the allegation of a suspended DySP that Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu had “confessed to have harboured” two militants in early 1990s.

While DGP Gupta had regretted making the remark on the Kartarpur corridor, Minister Ashu had trashed the DySP's allegations. When the Question Hour began on the second day of the budget session here, the leader of opposition and AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema took to his feet, raking up the DGP's purported statement, while Akali leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon tried to speak about the DySP's allegations against the Punjab minister.

When Speaker asked the protesting members to let the proceedings continue, the Opposition legislators refused to listen and rushed to the Well of the House, raising slogans against the government and waiving placards and pictures of DGP Gupta and minister Ashu. As Opposition members refused to relent, Speaker K P Singh Rana adjourned the House for half an hour. He had to adjourn the House twice later amid the Opposition's refusal to let the House run smoothly.

PTI CHS VSD RAX RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Team management has given Shafali licence to play fearless cricket: Shikha Pandey

Experienced pacer Shikha Pandey on Monday said the Indian team management has given Shafali Verma the license to play fearless cricket as the teen sensation produced another explosive innings to set up a comfortable win against Bangladesh i...

World must prepare for 'potential pandemic': WHO chief

Geneva, Feb 24 AFP The World Health Organization chief on Monday warned countries to prepare for a potential pandemic of new coronavirus, calling the sudden increase in cases in Iran, Italy and South Korea deeply concerning. Tedros Adhanom ...

USD 5 trillion economy too idealistic: Niti Aayog official

The governments target of achieving a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 sounds tooidealistic, an Niti Aayog official said on Monday. The target has been so set to raise the bar of Indiaseconomic performance, she said. For now, the ambitious...

FACTBOX-News and quotes from Julian Assange's extradition hearing

Julian Assange appeared before a British court on Monday to fight an extradition request from the United States which wants to put the 48-year-old on trial for hacking government computers and violating an espionage law.For the main story B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020