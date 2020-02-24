Left Menu
Marandi elected as BJP's legislature party leader in Jharkhand Assembly

Former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi was on Monday elected as the leader of BJP legislature party in Jharkhand Assembly.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi. Image Credit: ANI

Former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi was on Monday elected as the leader of BJP legislature party in Jharkhand Assembly. The BJP legislature party met here in which Marandi was unanimously elected to the post of the party's legislature party. BJP general secretary Arun Singh was present in the meeting.

"If you want to see in which party democracy exists, then there is no other party like the BJP," Singh told media persons. "All members unanimously elected Marandi Ji as their party leader," he said.

Marandi recently merged his outfit -- JVP -- with the BJP. Calling Marandi an experienced campaigner, Singh said the people even today sing praises of the work he had done during his tenure. "He is a simple and easy-going man," he said. (ANI)

