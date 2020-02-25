Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protest against Trump's visit, 'yagna' in favour held at Jantar Mantar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 00:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 00:32 IST
Protest against Trump's visit, 'yagna' in favour held at Jantar Mantar

A protest against US President Donald Trump's visit to India and one in favour it were held at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday. A fringe right-wing outfit, Hindu Sena, organised a 'yagna' ahead of talks between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A few metres away, members of various Left outfits and women's groups protested against Trump's visit, saying it does not augur well for India. Slogans of "Trump Go Back" were raised at the protest, which was attended by leader's like D Raja and Nilotpal Basu.

Raja expressed concern that India was not pursuing an independent foreign policy and was "bowing down" to the US "imperialist power". The Hindu Sena, meanwhile, performed an hour-long 'yagna' to seek blessings for Modi and Trump.

"We performed the rituals to seek God's blessings for PM Narendra Modi and Trump as they begin their talks and to pray that they can work together to eradicate terrorism," said Vishnu Gupta, the outfit's leader. Trump arrived in India on Monday for his maiden visit to India. He visited Ahmedabad where he attended the 'Namaste Trump' event and then the Taj Mahal in Agra. He arrived in Delhi in the evening. PTI SLB

HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Actor Smollett pleads not guilty to new Chicago hoax charges; seeks stay, dismissal

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty in a Chicago court on Monday to renewed felony charges that he made false reports to police about being attacked in a hate crime that he is accused of staging in a bid to advance his ca...

Senators trade Pageau, Namestnikov for draft picks

The New York Islanders acquired forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for three draft picks on Monday morning. Hours later, Pageau agreed to a six-year contract extension with the Islanders. Financial terms were n...

Oilers acquire F Athanasiou, D Green from Red Wings

The Edmonton Oilers acquired speedy forward Andreas Athanasiou and veteran defenseman Mike Green from the Detroit Red Wings in a pair of trades on Monday. Athanasiou joined minor-league forward Ryan Kuffner in heading to Edmonton in exchang...

Rangers' Shesterkin, Buchnevich injured in car crash

Two New York Rangers players sustained non-life-threatening injuries Sunday night in a car crash in Brooklyn, N.Y. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who was driving, broke a rib and will be reevaluated in two weeks. Forward Pavel Buchnevich was a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020