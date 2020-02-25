Trump, Melania pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on Tuesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the memorial of India's Father of the Nation at Rajghat here. The US president and the first lady laid a wreath and paid floral tributes at Rajghat.
The Trumps reached Rajghat after a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Trump also signed the visitor's book at Rajghat, and the couple also planted a sapling at the memorial.
Union minister Hardeep Puri accompanied the Trumps to Rajghat.
