CM Kejriwal holds meeting over Delhi violence at his residence

A meeting was held at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house with the MLAs and officials to discuss about the violence that erupted after clashes broke out between two groups supporting and opposing Citizenship Amendment Act. The Commissioner of Police also held a meeting at Seelampur DCP Office on Monday night. (ANI)

