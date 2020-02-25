Left Menu
CM Kejriwal holds meeting over Delhi violence at his residence

A meeting was held at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house with the MLAs and officials to discuss about the violence that erupted after clashes broke out between two groups supporting and opposing Citizenship Amendment Act.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 11:45 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 11:45 IST
CM Arvind Kejriwal is holding a meeting with the officials and MLAs of the violence-affected areas of the city, at his residence. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A meeting was held at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house with the MLAs and officials to discuss about the violence that erupted after clashes broke out between two groups supporting and opposing Citizenship Amendment Act. Yesterday, five people, including one policeman, lost their lives and 105 got injured in the clashes in North-East Delhi on Monday.

A meeting was held at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house with the MLAs and officials to discuss about the violence that erupted after clashes broke out between two groups supporting and opposing Citizenship Amendment Act. The Commissioner of Police also held a meeting at Seelampur DCP Office on Monday night. (ANI)

