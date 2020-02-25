German minister: support for Laschet as CDU leader not directed against Merkel

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday that his support for Armin Laschet in running for the leadership of Angela Merkel's party was not directed against the chancellor. "Our offer is not directed against Angela Merkel," he told a news conference, adding that he worked well with Merkel as a member of her cabinet.

CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has stressed that the party's top brass expected the winner of the leadership contest to work alongside Merkel. Laschet, premier of North-Rhine Westphalia - Germany's most populous state - said there were no plans for a cabinet reshuffle.

