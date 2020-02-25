Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, US agree to create a counter-narcotics working group to fight drugs trafficking

President Donald Trump here on Tuesday said the United States and India have agreed to create a counter-narcotics working group to fight drugs trafficking.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 15:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 15:55 IST
India, US agree to create a counter-narcotics working group to fight drugs trafficking
US President Donald Trump addressing a joint press conference following the India and US delegation-level talks in New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump here on Tuesday said the United States and India have agreed to create a counter-narcotics working group to fight drugs trafficking. "In our meeting with the Prime Minister, we discussed and agreed to create a counter-narcotics working group to confront the growing threat of illicit Fentanyl and opioid production. We must rid our societies of these lethal and horrible poisons," Trump said during a joint press conference following the India and US delegation-level talks.

"The Prime Minister and I had made tremendous advantages for our people in these two days by working together. I know that our two nations will continue to achieve new breakthroughs and unlock new potential, forge even brighter future," added Trump. This was the fifth meeting between the US President and Prime Minister Modi within a span of five months.

Prime Minister Modi also appreciated the visiting dignitary's approach towards tackling drug menace and narco-terrorism. "President Trump has given priority to the fight against drugs and opioid crisis. Today, we have also agreed on a new mechanism to fight serious problems such as drug trafficking, narco-terrorism, and organised crime," Modi said.

The US President, along with his wife Melania, is on the second day of his two-day state visit to India. He is accompanied by a 12-member delegation which includes First Daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who also act as senior advisor to the US President, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino, First Lady Melania Trump's chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds, White House advisor Robert Blair, and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Earlier today, the US President was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. He then paid floral tributes at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat. On the first day of his visit, Trump shared the dais with Prime Minister Modi to address a mammoth crowd at the world's biggest cricket stadium - Motera Stadium - in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Later, he visited the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-S.Korea's Moon says situation "very grave" as mass virus tests get going

South Korean health authorities aim to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the centre of a surge of new coronavirus cases as President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday the situation was very grave. South Koreas tally of cases of corona...

Omaxe Chandni Chowk will be a milestone for city: Shri Jai Prakash, Chairman Standing Committee, North Delhi Municipal Corporation

New Delhi, 25th February 2020 Shri Jai Prakash, Chairperson, Standing Committee, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, has stated that the Corporation is committed to the development of Chandni Chowk, Delhi. He further said that he is commit...

We should be able to conclude MoU on intellectual property rights soon: FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

We should be able to conclude MoU on intellectual property rights soon FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla....

Singapore bans visitors who have travelled to virus-hit areas in South Korea

Singapore said on Tuesday it would ban all visitors who had recently travelled to the South Korean city of Daegu and Cheongdo County, and may impose stricter travel restrictions for South Korea if the coronavirus spreads more broadly there....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020