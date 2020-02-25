Trump says Sotomayor, Ginsburg should recuse themselves from cases involving him

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticised two liberal-leaning justices on the nation’s top court, saying Supreme Court justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg should recuse themselves from any cases involving him.

He cited comments Sotomayor made in a recent dissent that were critical of the Trump administration.

Trump, at a news conference at the end of a two-day visit to India, called Sotomayor's comments “inappropriate”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.