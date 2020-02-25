Left Menu
'Time for an accounting' in Weinstein affair: Clinton

  • Berlin
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 20:47 IST
Berlin, Feb 25 (AFP) Harvey Weinstein's conviction for rape and sexual assault showed that it was "time for an accounting", Hillary Clinton said Tuesday, before defending her political ties to the disgraced Hollywood producer. "The jury's verdict really speaks for itself," Clinton told journalists at the Berlin film festival.

"It is obviously something that people had looked at and followed because it was time for an accounting, and the jury found that." Weinstein, who produced multiple Oscar-winning films, was accused of sexual assault and rape by numerous women in revelations which sparked the #MeToo movement in late 2017. The now convicted rapist was also a generous donor to the Democratic Party in several US presidential elections.

"It's true he contributed to every Democrat campaign. He contributed to Barack Obama's campaign and John Kerry's campaign and Al Gore's campaign and everybody's campaign," said Clinton on Tuesday. "I don't know whether that should shield anyone else from contributing to political campaigns, but it certainly should end the kind of behaviour he was convicted for." Clinton is in Berlin for the screening of a new four-part documentary about her life.

The documentary has grabbed headlines for caustic remarks Clinton makes about former rival Bernie Sanders, who took pole position in this year's Democratic primary with a key win in Nevada on Sunday. Yet on Monday, Clinton said she would back the Democratic candidate, even if it were Sanders.

"I will support the nominee of our party because I think that our current president is a clear and present danger to democracy and to our future," she said. (AFP) PMS PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

