Don''t bring politics into sports, says Sharad Pawar
NCP supremo and former ICC, BCCI and MCA president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said politics should
not be brought into sports. Pawar was speaking at a function where he was
felicitated by 'Garware Club House', housed inside Wankhede Stadium, for promoting sports.
"Politics should be kept in its place. There is no need to bring politics everywhere. And sports is one such
field where there should be no politics involved," Pawar said. He spoke on how sports infrastructure was developed at
Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and at Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.
Maharashtra minister Dilip Walse Patil, MCA president Vijay Patil, former MCA chief and senior BJP leader Ashish
Shelar were present on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Man held for sexually assaulting teenage girl in Pune
At Pune's 'Kondhwa Shaheen Bagh', roza for BJP loss in Delhi
Man held for stalking and raping teenage girl in Pune
Delhi court to continue hearing final arguments in Puneet extradition case on March 2
Quarantined Chinese man thanks Pune hospital for medical care