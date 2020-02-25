Don''t bring politics into sports, says Sharad Pawar

NCP supremo and former ICC, BCCI and MCA president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said politics should

not be brought into sports. Pawar was speaking at a function where he was

felicitated by 'Garware Club House', housed inside Wankhede Stadium, for promoting sports.

"Politics should be kept in its place. There is no need to bring politics everywhere. And sports is one such

field where there should be no politics involved," Pawar said. He spoke on how sports infrastructure was developed at

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and at Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

Maharashtra minister Dilip Walse Patil, MCA president Vijay Patil, former MCA chief and senior BJP leader Ashish

Shelar were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.