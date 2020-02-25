Left Menu
UPDATE 1-U.S. casts doubt on Afghan president's re-election win

File photo Image Credit: ANI

The United States wants to validate that Afghanistan's September presidential vote was free and fair and the results accurate, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday, casting doubt on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's re-election win. Pompeo's comments at a State Department news conference will likely add fuel to Afghanistan's political crisis.

Earlier this month Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission said that Ghani had won 50.64% of the vote, while his opponent, Afghanistan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, was named the runner-up with 39.52%. However, both Ghani and Abdullah are claiming victory. The Sept. 28 election vote-counting process was beset by allegations of rigging, technical problems, and other irregularities. The United States has not recognized either victory claims or the Independent Election Commission results.

The crisis threatens a U.S.-led process to end decades of war in Afghanistan that was boosted this week with a seven-day reduction in violence. The United States and the Taliban are due to sign a U.S. troop withdrawal deal this weekend, which would be followed by inter-Afghan peace talks. Asked if the United States has a role to play in the crisis over the competing election victory claims by Ghani and Abdullah, Pompeo said that the chief U.S. role in Afghanistan's security.

"There's an Afghan Constitution. We want to make sure it's followed ... validate that those elections were free and fair and accurate and the tally was right" he continued. "We're on the cusp of an enormous, enormous political opportunity," Pompeo said, adding that the United States was not going to let any group "spoil it."

Pompeo also said that the United States would sign the U.S. troop reduction agreement on Saturday with the Taliban if the reduction in violence is successful. "If - and only - if it's successful, we will sign the U.S.- Taliban agreement" on or about Feb. 29, Pompeo said.

