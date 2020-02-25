Ireland's two main centre-right parties to hold further post-election talks

The leaders of Ireland's two largest center-right parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, held preliminary talks on Tuesday and said they agreed to meet again in a bid to break the deadlock created by an inconclusive parliamentary election on Feb. 8.

But the Fine Gael leader, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, said his party continued to prepare to enter opposition.

"Both sides agreed to meet again at a future point," Varadkar said in a statement after what he described as "a preliminary meeting".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

