Cameroon annuls Feb 9 polls in parts of anglophone regions: state TV

Cameroon's constitutional council announced Tuesday it was annulling the February 9 legislative election in parts of the troubled anglophone regions in the west of the country, state television reported.

The council said the elections would have to be rerun in the South West region's Lebialem constituency and in 10 constituencies in the North West region, said the report.

