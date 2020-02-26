Left Menu
Delhi violence: Kapil Mishra slams those demanding his arrest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Wednesday slammed those demanding his arrest for allegedly making inflammatory statements pertaining to North-East Delhi violence.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Wednesday slammed those demanding his arrest for allegedly making inflammatory statements pertaining to North-East Delhi violence. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said, " People who never considered Burhan Wani and Afzal Guru as terrorists are calling Kapil Mishra a terrorist. People who have gone to courts for getting bail for Yakub Memon, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam are demanding the arrest of Kapil Mishra. Jai Shri Ram! "

On Sunday, Mishra had issued an ultimatum to the Delhi Police to clear the streets of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters. Mishra tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi) stating, "Giving a three-day ultimatum to Delhi Police to clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh of protesters. Don't try to reason with us after this, because we won't pay heed." He also attached a video with his tweet and wrote, "We will maintain peace until Donald Trump is in India. After that, we refuse to listen to even the police if the roads are not cleared.... we will be forced to hit the streets."

After coming in the limelight for his remarks, Mishra on Monday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace and stop the violence. "I appeal to everyone to stop the violence, which will not lead to any solution. Whether it is the people who are supporting CAA or those who are against it, I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. Delhi's brotherhood should remain intact," Mishra had told ANI. The areas in North-East Delhi have been witnessing violent protests over the past two days leading to 18 deaths and over a hundred injured in these clashes between pro and anti CAA protestors. (ANI)

