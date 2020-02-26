Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naveen Patnaik becomes BJD president for 8th time

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 13:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 13:08 IST
Naveen Patnaik becomes BJD president for 8th time

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was elected as the president of the ruling BJD for the eighth consecutive term on Wednesday. The re-election of Patnaik, who was the only leader to have filed nomination papers for the post of BJD president, was announced by returning officer P K Deb.

The 73-year-old leader, who steered the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to a landslide victory in the assembly polls held last year to become Chief Minister for the fifth time in a row, has been holding the top post since the regional party was formed on December 26, 1997. "The BJD does not fight election to win or lose. It fights to win the love and affection of the people and to serve the people of Odisha," Patnaik said after being formally chosen as president of the regional outfit.

"I thank the 4.5 crore people of the state," the chief minister added. The organisational polls of the BJD, conducted in different phases, concluded with the declaration after the state council meeting held at the party headquarters here on Wednesday.

Out of the 355 council members, 80 were elected as state executive members. On February 21, the party had declared the names of 33 organisational district presidents. Patnaik had filed his nomination papers for the BJD's top post on February 23. He was the lone leader to file nomination for the post.

The organisational elections are held in the BJD every three years according to the regional party's by-law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UAE ready for 'worst case' coronavirus scenarios, says government

The United Arab Emirates, a major international air transit centre, is prepared for worst case scenarios as the new coronavirus spreads in the Middle East, a government official said on Wednesday. Authorities have enough facilities to quara...

Is Sena wearing bangles? Fadnavis on Waris Pathan''s remark

Questioning silence of the Shiv Sena over a communal remark made by AIMIM leader Waris Pathan,senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party might have worn bangles, but the BJP willnot keep quiet on the is...

Coronavirus survey reveals WHO faces credibility crisis among Hongkongers

The majority of Honkongers do not trust coronavirus-related data published by the World Health Organization WHO and Beijing, according to the non-profit Lion Rock Institute think tank. According to an article published in Hong Kong Free Pre...

CWC observes silence for those killed in Delhi violence

The Congress Working Committee CWC on Wednesday observed silence for those who have lost their lives in the recent incidents of violence in North-East Delhi. CWC observes silence in memory of those who have lost their precious lives in Delh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020