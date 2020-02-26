Rakhi Birla unanimously elected as Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rakhi Birla was unanimously elected the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly for the second consecutive term on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia proposed the name of Birla, who is the MLA from Mangolpuri.

Birla thanked all members of the Assembly for electing her as the Deputy Speaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.