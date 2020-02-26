Iran president slams US for spreading 'fear' over virus
President Hassan Rouhani accused the United States on Wednesday of trying to spread "fear" in Iran over a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 15 people in the Islamic republic.
"We shouldn't let America mount a new virus on top of coronavirus that is called... extreme fear," Rouhani told a weekly cabinet meeting, a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of suppressing information about the outbreak.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
