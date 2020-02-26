Maha: BJP wins Mira-Bhayander civic polls
The BJP on Wednesday retained its hold over the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation near Mumbai
by winning the posts of mayor and deputy mayor. BJP candidate for mayor's post Jyotsana Jasnale
defeated her only rival Shiv Sena's Anant Shirke by polling 55 votes against the latter's 36.
Hasmukh Gehlot of the BJP became the deputy mayor by defeating Shiv Sena's Marlin D'Sa.
Gehlot received 56 votes, while D'Sa polled 35. Four corporators remained absent during the polls in
the 95-member house in which the BJP has 62 corporators, Congress 10, Shiv Sena 22 and one Independent.
The Sena candidates were backed by the Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- MiraBhayandar Municipal Corporation
- Shiv Sena
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Assembly polls: AAP, BJP leading in four seats each in Delhi
Delhi Elections: AAP-BJP lead on 7 and 6 seats each, counting underway
Latest trends by EC: AAP leading on 45 seats, BJP on 19
BJP candidate Anil Goyal leading in Krishna Nagar by 2,867 votes, AAP's S K Bagga trailing
Delhi Election Results 2020: AAP leads on 22 seats, BJP on 14