Maha: BJP wins Mira-Bhayander civic polls

The BJP on Wednesday retained its hold over the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation near Mumbai

by winning the posts of mayor and deputy mayor. BJP candidate for mayor's post Jyotsana Jasnale

defeated her only rival Shiv Sena's Anant Shirke by polling 55 votes against the latter's 36.

Hasmukh Gehlot of the BJP became the deputy mayor by defeating Shiv Sena's Marlin D'Sa.

Gehlot received 56 votes, while D'Sa polled 35. Four corporators remained absent during the polls in

the 95-member house in which the BJP has 62 corporators, Congress 10, Shiv Sena 22 and one Independent.

The Sena candidates were backed by the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.