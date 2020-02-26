Left Menu
Former UP Governor Qureshi booked for 'provocative' speech in Moradabad

Former Uttar Pradesh governor Aziz Qureshi was on Wednesday booked for his "provocative" speech during an anti-CAA protest meet held in Moradabad on February 22.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 15:56 IST
Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Uttar Pradesh governor Aziz Qureshi was on Wednesday booked for his "provocative" speech during an anti-CAA protest meet held in Moradabad on February 22. "The former Uttar Pradesh governor Aziz Qureshi participated in an anti-CAA protest meet at the Idgah Maidan in Moradabad on February 22. He addressed the gathering there. For issuing a provocative speech and stoking emotions, a case has been registered against him under sections 143, 145, 149 and 188 of IPC at the Galshaheed police station," SP (City) Moradabad Amit Kumar Anand said.

Earlier, Qureshi had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have no right to discriminate on the basis of religion, which is unconstitutional. "Mahatma Gandhi and Jawahar Lal Nehru opposed the idea of Hindu India after the partition of the country. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have no right to discriminate on the basis of religion as it is unconstitutional. They are practising divisive policies and making detention camps," Qureshi said while addressing a gathering at an anti-CAA protest here on February 22.

"I want to tell PM Modi and Shah to look at history. They will observe that Muslims have made sacrifices for the country in the past 1,200 years. In the first war of Independence in 1857, several Muslims sacrificed their lives for the country," he added. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

