Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, wife, son sent to judicial custody

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 16:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 16:20 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, wife, son sent to judicial custody

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his legislator wife Tanzin Fatima and MLA son Abdullah Azam were on Wednesday sent to judicial custody for allegedly faking Abdullah's birth certificate. “They have been sent to judicial custody till March 2," Rampur Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra told PTI.

The case relates to a forged birth certificate for Azam's son Abdullah, who allegedly gave a wrong date of birth while filing his nomination papers for the assembly elections. The SP indirectly blamed the ruling BJP for the case against Azam Khan, suggesting that it was vendetta.

“The Samajwadi Party doesn’t consider any action taken in revenge appropriate. Governments can’t run on bias,” the party tweeted in Hindi. "The Samajwadi Party also trusts the judicial process. We have faith in court, we will get justice,” it added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party welcomed the development. "Azam Khan did politics for himself only. It was for the exploitation of the poor. We welcome the decision of the court to send him to the jail,” BJP spokesperson Chandra Mohan said.

He said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav should give an explanantion on the kind of people associated with him in politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

12th person dies in northern Italy of coronavirus -official

A 12th person has died in northern Italy of coronavirus, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to 374, an increase of more than 50 on the day before, the head of the Civil Protection agency said on Wednesday.Angelo Borrelli told rep...

KLM airlines to make budget cuts due to coronavirus - ANP news agency

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, said on Wednesday it will make budget cuts in response to the coronavirus outbreak, news agency ANP reported.The cuts will impact non-critical investments such as new IT and real estate projects and adv...

UPDATE 2-Brazil confirms first coronavirus case in Latin America -source

A Brazilian government test has confirmed the first case of a fast-spreading new coronavirus in Latin America, a source said on Wednesday, after a Sao Paulo hospital flagged the possible infection of a 61-year-old who had visited Italy. The...

Coding Blocks Launches Career Bootcamp - An ISA Course for Aspiring Programmers

Coding Blocks Income Sharing Agreement is a step forward to bridge the gap between the quality skillsets demand supply in the IT Industry New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Coding Blocks announced the Income Sharing model program Career Boo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020