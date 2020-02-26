Following are the foreign top stories at 1700 hours

FGN39 INDIA-UNHRC-PAK

J&K 'was, is and shall forever' remain its integral part: India tells Pakistan at UNHRC meeting Geneva: Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of India, a top Indian diplomat said at the UN Human Rights Council's meeting here on Wednesday, a day after Pakistan sought the international community's intervention on the Kashmir issue.

NSA Robert O'Brien says Indians have friends in America and White House Washington: US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has thanked the people of India who came out in support of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania during their maiden visit to the country, underlining that they have friends in America and the White House. By Lalit K Jha

Nawaz Sharif declared ‘absconder’ by Pakistan govt for violating bail terms: Report Islamabad: Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been declared an "absconder" by the government for violating the bail requirements by not presenting his medical report from his doctors in London, according to a media report on Wednesday.

US ready to consider agreement with Taliban that advances peace process:Defence Sec Esper Washington: The US is ready to consider an agreement with the Taliban after they have agreed to dramatically reduce violence across the war-torn Afghanistan, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper told lawmakers on Wednesday. By Lalit K Jha

Trump praised for raising issue of religious freedom, plight of minorities in India Washington: An organisation of Indian-American Christians has thanked US President Donald Trump for raising the issue of religious freedom and the plight of minorities during his talk with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying political tranquillity is fundamental to economic progress. By Lalit K Jha

